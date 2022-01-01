Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Senator Ogba joins Ebonyi gov race
6 hours ago
   More Picks
1 10 kidnappers killed as naval officers storm kidnappers' den in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Every life lost to insecurity gives me concern? we?ll do more to protect Nigerians - President Buhari says in New Year message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Burna Boy Challenges Shatta Wale To a Boxing Fight, Vows To Break His Teeth | SEE - Not Just OK, 7 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Real reason I was dropped from Nigeria’s squad – Watford star, Dennis - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 I can easily make your life a living hell anywhere you go outside Ghana - Burna Boy slams Shatta Wale after he said he's ready for a freestyle battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 No dey put mouth for family matter. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 trn , Seeks Speedy Delivery Of Justice - Leadership, 14 hours ago
8 I Learnt Kidnapping Of Schoolchildren From Nollywood Actor, Zuby Michael – Suspect Confesses (Photo) - Information Nigeria, 16 hours ago
9 12 crushed to death with 17 other injured in New Year?s Eve stampede at a shrine in India (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Adeboye recruits 1,000 prayer warriors  to pray for Nigeria, world - PM News, 21 hours ago
