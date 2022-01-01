Saudi League: Ighalo Nets Winner As Al Shabab Edge Al Ahli In Seven-Goal Thriller

Ighalo scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 73rd minute.

The Nigeria international was ... Complete Sports - Odion Ighalo bagged the winning goal as Al Shabab beat Al Ahli 4-3 in a thrilling Saudi Arabia Professional League encounter on Saturday night.Ighalo scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 73rd minute.The Nigeria international was ...



News Credibility Score: 99%