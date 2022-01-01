Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Saudi League: Ighalo Nets Winner As Al Shabab Edge Al Ahli In Seven-Goal Thriller
News photo Complete Sports  - Odion Ighalo bagged the winning goal as Al Shabab beat Al Ahli 4-3 in a thrilling Saudi Arabia Professional League encounter on Saturday night.
Ighalo scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 73rd minute.
The Nigeria international was ...

22 hours ago
