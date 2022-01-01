Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre and wife Anu welcome first child, a baby boy (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - BBNaija star, Tobi Bakre and his beautiful wife, Anu, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named, Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre.

 

The excited father took to Instagram

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija Tobi Bakre, wife welcome first child The Punch:
BBNaija Tobi Bakre, wife welcome first child
Reality TV Star, Tobi Bakre And Wife Anu Welcome First Child (PHOTOS) Gbextra Online Portal:
Reality TV Star, Tobi Bakre And Wife Anu Welcome First Child (PHOTOS)
BBNaija Tobi Bakre And Wife Anu A Baby Boy [PHOTOS] The Genius Media:
BBNaija Tobi Bakre And Wife Anu A Baby Boy [PHOTOS]


   More Picks
1 10 kidnappers killed as naval officers storm kidnappers' den in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Every life lost to insecurity gives me concern? we?ll do more to protect Nigerians - President Buhari says in New Year message - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Bishop Oyedepo Releases Prophetic Declarations For 2022 - Naija News, 23 hours ago
4 Burna Boy Challenges Shatta Wale To a Boxing Fight, Vows To Break His Teeth | SEE - Not Just OK, 6 hours ago
5 I can easily make your life a living hell anywhere you go outside Ghana - Burna Boy slams Shatta Wale after he said he's ready for a freestyle battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 No dey put mouth for family matter. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Sanwo-Olu Signs 2022 Budget Of N1.76 trn , Seeks Speedy Delivery Of Justice - Leadership, 13 hours ago
8 I Learnt Kidnapping Of Schoolchildren From Nollywood Actor, Zuby Michael – Suspect Confesses (Photo) - Information Nigeria, 15 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: Real reason I was dropped from Nigeria’s squad – Watford star, Dennis - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 12 crushed to death with 17 other injured in New Year?s Eve stampede at a shrine in India (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info