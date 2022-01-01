Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why I advised mum to divorce my late dad – Asa
Online Nigeria  - Asa, the Nigerian singer, says she advised her mum to divorce her late father who passed away in 2016. In achat with EbukaObi-Uchendu, TV host, the 39-year-old music star spoke of her father’s abusive nature.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

