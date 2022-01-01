Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Bisi Akande is a reckless person, speaks without thinking —Falae
Nigerian Tribune
- Chief Olu Falae, banker, administrator, politician, former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) and Finance Minister, speaks with HAKEEM
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Akande very reckless, wrote nonsense autobiography – Falae
Vanguard News:
There may be no govt in Abuja after Buhari — Falae
Tunde Ednut:
Akande very reckless, wrote nonsense autobiography – Falae
Within Nigeria:
Akande very reckless, wrote nonsense autobiography – Falae
More Picks
1
2022: Don’t listen to prophets of doom, Prophet Abiara tells Nigerians -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
2
Ghana police service say American Instagram model, Tyger Booty who was found dead in a hotel room in the country flew in from Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Kwankwaso: Ganduje lost 2019 election but powerful forces imposed him on Kano -
The Cable,
14 hours ago
4
Anambra native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating 15-year-old girl while trying to 'cure her of Ogbanje spirit' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Fire guts South African parliament building in Cape Town -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
7
Police arrest ward head, three young women over death of Abuja prince in hotel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
My mother doesn?t control my career, I run my own shit - Shatta Wale replies Burna Boy. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo gifts his barber a car on New Year's (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
10
“Godfathers Removed Me As Governor For Refusing to Open Anambra Treasury for Them” – Ngige -
Naija Loaded,
10 hours ago
