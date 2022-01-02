Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ASUU dismisses FG’s N52.5bn, says strike likely soon
News photo The Punch  - The Academic Staff Union of Universities has said the N30bn Revitalisation Fund and N22.5bn Earned Academic Allowance totalling N52.5bn released by the Federal Government is not enough to deal with the challenges facing the university system.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

