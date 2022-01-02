Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

$300m transferred to poor Nigerians in four years, says FG
News photo The Punch  - The Federal Government has disbursed about $300m to the poor and vulnerable in its National Social Register through N5,000 cash transfers in four years.

