10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, January 2, 2022 Ripples Nigeria - These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you. 1. Again, Uzodimma blames opposition for insecurity in Imo The Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Saturday blamed the opposition for the worsening insecurity in the state. Read More 2.



