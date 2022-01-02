Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ghana police service say American Instagram model, Tyger Booty who was found dead in a hotel room in the country flew in from Nigeria
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ghana police service have said that American Instagram model, Tyger Booty who was found dead in a hotel room in the country flew in from Nigeria. Booty reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival and was made to self-isolate at Ave Maria ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

info