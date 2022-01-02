Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
OROMONI: Pathologist report says ‘chemical intoxication’ caused the death
Vanguard News
- Consultant pathologist, Clement Vhriterhire, of Central Hospital, Warri, who conducted the autopsy on Sylvester Oromoni, a student of Dowen...
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
This Day:
Autopsy Reveals Chemical Intoxication as Cause of Oromoni’s Death
Daily Post:
Sylvester Oromoni: Pathologist reveals chemical intoxication killed 13-year old
Signal:
Autopsy Reveals Chemical Intoxication Caused Oromoni’s Death
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Autopsy Reveals Chemical Intoxication As Cause Of Oromoni’s Death
Talk Glitz:
Pathologist Confirms Sylvester Oromoni Died Of 'Chemical Intoxication'
Edujandon:
Reactions As Photos Of Sylvester Oromoni’s Autopsy Result Reveals His Cause Of Death
More Picks
1
Pastor makes female church members strip naked, bathe them in basin during crossover service (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
OAP, Temi, celebrates relocating to Lagos from Canada -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Singer Portable abandoned me after I got pregnant for him, says lady -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
4
Kwankwaso: Ganduje lost 2019 election but powerful forces imposed him on Kano -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
5
Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Ghana police service say American Instagram model, Tyger Booty who was found dead in a hotel room in the country flew in from Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Police arrest ward head, three young women over death of Abuja prince in hotel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
I don’t spend money on men anymore – BBNaija Cindy Okafor spills -
Top Naija,
23 hours ago
9
49-year-old native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating teen daughter of his friend -
News Breakers,
19 hours ago
10
Banditry: Matawalle, two northern govs meet Niger Republic President -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
