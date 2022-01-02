Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fuel Price Increase: We’ll shut down Nigeria — NLC warns
News photo Vanguard News  - Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has insisted that workers and masses will not accept any further increase in the pump price of fuel in the name of subsidy removal, urging workers and the citizens to prepare for total war against the fuel price hike.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We Will Shut Down Nigeria If You Increase The Price Of Petrol – NLC Warns FG Eco City Reporters:
We Will Shut Down Nigeria If You Increase The Price Of Petrol – NLC Warns FG
NLC Sets to Shut Down Nigeria, Warns States Daily Info:
NLC Sets to Shut Down Nigeria, Warns States
‘We Will Shutdown Nigeria If…’- NLC Warns FG In New Year Message Motherhood In-Style:
‘We Will Shutdown Nigeria If…’- NLC Warns FG In New Year Message


   More Picks
1 I can easily make your life a living hell anywhere you go outside Ghana - Burna Boy slams Shatta Wale after he said he's ready for a freestyle battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre and wife Anu welcome first child, a baby boy (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 2022: Don’t listen to prophets of doom, Prophet Abiara tells Nigerians - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Ghana police service say American Instagram model, Tyger Booty who was found dead in a hotel room in the country flew in from Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery not affected by Saturday fire outbreak — Management - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
6 Kwankwaso: Ganduje lost 2019 election but powerful forces imposed him on Kano - The Cable, 12 hours ago
7 Anambra native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating 15-year-old girl while trying to 'cure her of Ogbanje spirit' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Fire guts South African parliament building in Cape Town - The Punch, 12 hours ago
10 Scarcity of Nigeria’s passport to be over by March – Immigration chief - Premium Times, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info