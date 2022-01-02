Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OAP, Temi, celebrates relocating to Lagos from Canada
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nigerian On-Air-Personality, Temi, took to her Twitter handle to celebrate her relocation from Canada to Lagos. On December 31, 2021, Temi wrote''So glad I decided to get the fuck out of Canada this year.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 EPL: Tuchel's punishment for Lukaku over controversial interview revealed - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Finally, MFM recovers seized U.S. Church branch, bank accounts from estranged Pastor - Online Nigeria, 24 hours ago
3 Heavily Pregnant Rita Dominic and her lover shares throwback Christmas photo - Gist Lovers, 19 hours ago
4 Dowen College: Oromoni’s Autopsy Report Didn't Indicted Anyone Yet - Lagos CP - Leadership, 24 hours ago
5 VIDEO: "See Trouble” – Cross Reacted After Mercy Eke Gave Him Consent To Touch Her Thigh At Venita’s Party - Bukas Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Vicki D signs deal with UK-based record label - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
7 Tinubu will contest 2023 Presidential election — Jibril - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
8 Buhari challenges IGP on Nigeria’s new position at INTERPOL - National Accord, 21 hours ago
9 Our dreams, hopes for the New Year – Entertainers - News Breakers, 21 hours ago
10 Tomori’s tears, emotional patriotism and Nigeria’s future - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info