Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Daily Post
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Makinde mourns, says late Olubadan was great exemplar in royalty
Nigerian Tribune
- Oyo State governor, 'Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, expressed shock at the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanmu
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Makinde mourns Olubadan of Ibadanland
The Eagle Online:
Gov. Makinde expresses shock over Olubadan’s death
Top Naija:
Olubadan of Ibadanland is dead
MetroStar Nigeria:
Makinde mourns Olubadan of Ibadanland
Republican Nigeria:
Makinde reacts to the passing away of Olubadan of Ibadanland
More Picks
1
I can easily make your life a living hell anywhere you go outside Ghana - Burna Boy slams Shatta Wale after he said he's ready for a freestyle battle -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre and wife Anu welcome first child, a baby boy (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
2022: Don’t listen to prophets of doom, Prophet Abiara tells Nigerians -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
4
Ghana police service say American Instagram model, Tyger Booty who was found dead in a hotel room in the country flew in from Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery not affected by Saturday fire outbreak — Management -
Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago
6
Kwankwaso: Ganduje lost 2019 election but powerful forces imposed him on Kano -
The Cable,
12 hours ago
7
Anambra native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating 15-year-old girl while trying to 'cure her of Ogbanje spirit' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
9
Fire guts South African parliament building in Cape Town -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
10
Scarcity of Nigeria’s passport to be over by March – Immigration chief -
Premium Times,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...