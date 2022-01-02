Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


49-year-old native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating teen daughter of his friend
News Breakers  - A 49-year-old native doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating the teen daughter of his friend. Nwaduche Ekeneotutu claimed he was giving the 15-year-old girl, whose mother is his friend, treatment to “cure” her of “Ogbanje” spirit.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 EPL: Tuchel's punishment for Lukaku over controversial interview revealed - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Finally, MFM recovers seized U.S. Church branch, bank accounts from estranged Pastor - Online Nigeria, 24 hours ago
3 Heavily Pregnant Rita Dominic and her lover shares throwback Christmas photo - Gist Lovers, 19 hours ago
4 Dowen College: Oromoni’s Autopsy Report Didn't Indicted Anyone Yet - Lagos CP - Leadership, 24 hours ago
5 VIDEO: "See Trouble” – Cross Reacted After Mercy Eke Gave Him Consent To Touch Her Thigh At Venita’s Party - Bukas Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Vicki D signs deal with UK-based record label - News Breakers, 20 hours ago
7 Tinubu will contest 2023 Presidential election — Jibril - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
8 Buhari challenges IGP on Nigeria’s new position at INTERPOL - National Accord, 21 hours ago
9 Our dreams, hopes for the New Year – Entertainers - News Breakers, 21 hours ago
10 Tomori’s tears, emotional patriotism and Nigeria’s future - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info