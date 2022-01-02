News at a Glance

49-year-old native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating teen daughter of his friend News Breakers - A 49-year-old native doctor has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating the teen daughter of his friend. Nwaduche Ekeneotutu claimed he was giving the 15-year-old girl, whose mother is his friend, treatment to “cure” her of “Ogbanje” spirit.



News Credibility Score: 21%



