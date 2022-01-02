Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Air Force Kill Two Notorious Bandit Leaders, Several Others In Zamfara
News photo Channels Television  - The Nigerian Air Force has killed two notorious bandit leaders, Alhaji Auta, and Kachalla Ruga following an air raid of a forest in Zamfara State.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

