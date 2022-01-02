Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I want a tall, good looking man – BBNaija Cindy Okafor spills
Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - Every other woman has their spec when it comes to men and relationships, for actress and a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cindy Okafor, she...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’ve stopped spending money on men– Cindy Okafor The Punch:
I’ve stopped spending money on men– Cindy Okafor
I’ve stopped spending money on men– Cindy Okafor News Breakers:
I’ve stopped spending money on men– Cindy Okafor
I’ve Stopped Spending Money On Men– Cindy Okafor Benco News:
I’ve Stopped Spending Money On Men– Cindy Okafor
I want a tall, good looking man – BBNaija Cindy Okafor spills Kemi Filani Blog:
I want a tall, good looking man – BBNaija Cindy Okafor spills


   More Picks
1 Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre and wife Anu welcome first child, a baby boy (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Burna Boy Challenges Shatta Wale To a Boxing Fight, Vows To Break His Teeth | SEE - Not Just OK, 18 hours ago
3 I can easily make your life a living hell anywhere you go outside Ghana - Burna Boy slams Shatta Wale after he said he's ready for a freestyle battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Retired RCCG Deputy General Overseer, Abiona, Is Dead - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 2022: Don’t listen to prophets of doom, Prophet Abiara tells Nigerians - The Punch, 14 hours ago
6 Anambra native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating 15-year-old girl while trying to 'cure her of Ogbanje spirit' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Pope Francis uses New Year message to call for an end to violence against women, says its an 'insult to God' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 12 crushed to death with 17 other injured in New Year?s Eve stampede at a shrine in India (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
9 New Year message: Nigeria, Ondo will surmount present challenges – Akeredolu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 New Year: Four dead, many injured in two auto crashes in Ebonyi - The Punch, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info