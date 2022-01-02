“Godfathers Removed Me As Governor For Refusing to Open Anambra Treasury for Them” – Ngige Naija Loaded - Ngige, who refused to mention the names of the “godfathers”, also said he was attacked by the “powers that be”. The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has revealed that his refusal to open the treasury of Anambra state made godfathers ...



News Credibility Score: 99%