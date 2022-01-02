Possible flights cancellation in Kaduna, Kano as NiMet alerts on poor visibility

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
I can easily make your life a living hell anywhere you go outside Ghana - Burna Boy slams Shatta Wale after he said he's ready for a freestyle battle - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre and wife Anu welcome first child, a baby boy (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
2022: Don’t listen to prophets of doom, Prophet Abiara tells Nigerians - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
Ghana police service say American Instagram model, Tyger Booty who was found dead in a hotel room in the country flew in from Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
|
5
|
Anambra native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating 15-year-old girl while trying to 'cure her of Ogbanje spirit' - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
6
|
Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis - Linda Ikeji Blog,
40 mins ago
|
7
|
Fire guts South African parliament building in Cape Town - The Punch,
10 hours ago
|
8
|
Police arrest ward head, three young women over death of Abuja prince in hotel - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
9
|
My mother doesn?t control my career, I run my own shit - Shatta Wale replies Burna Boy. - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
|
10
|
Super Sunday: Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge - The Guardian,
17 hours ago