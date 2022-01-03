NUJ kicks, tackles Masari over arrest, detention of Abuja-based journalist Nelson Omonu Vanguard News - The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Nelson Omonu who was whisked away in a commando-style by security operatives believed to be working on the orders of Katsina state governor, Aminu ...



