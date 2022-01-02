Lady Cries Bitterly As She Begs Singer Mayorkun to Take Her To His House In Abia State (Video) Online Nigeria - The lady cried begging Mayorkun to take her home An obsessed Nigerian lady has expressed her love for musician, Mayorkun, insisting that he takes her home. The incident happened in Abia State. The singer who was shocked at the fan watched as she cried ...



News Credibility Score: 50%