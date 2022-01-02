|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Thomas Tuchel set to hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku today after the striker said he was 'unhappy' at Chelsea - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
2
|
Lady accusing singer Portable of impregnating her makes a U-turn, says she was joking - The Punch,
8 hours ago
|
3
|
Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery not affected by Saturday fire outbreak — Management - Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
|
4
|
Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
5
|
Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
6
|
Romelu Lukaku changes his social media bio to former club Inter Milan amid his exile from Chelsea squad after saying he was 'unhappy' with his situation - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
Real Madrid lose to Getafe, suffer first defeat in three months - The Punch,
24 hours ago
|
8
|
88,000 AK-47 Rifles, Other Firearms Missing From Nigerian Police Custody – Audit Report - Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
|
9
|
Zazoo is an overhyped song — Reality TV Star, Nina, tells Zazoo enthusiasts - Instablog 9ja,
5 hours ago
|
10
|
Teni runs off stage after gunshot sounds at Rivers event - The Punch,
8 hours ago