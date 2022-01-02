Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

178,459 Police Arms, Ammunition Missing, Says AuGF
13 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Pastor makes female church members strip naked, bathe them in basin during crossover service (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 OAP, Temi, celebrates relocating to Lagos from Canada - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Singer Portable abandoned me after I got pregnant for him, says lady - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 Kwankwaso: Ganduje lost 2019 election but powerful forces imposed him on Kano - The Cable, 21 hours ago
5 Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Ghana police service say American Instagram model, Tyger Booty who was found dead in a hotel room in the country flew in from Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Police arrest ward head, three young women over death of Abuja prince in hotel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 I don’t spend money on men anymore – BBNaija Cindy Okafor spills - Top Naija, 23 hours ago
9 49-year-old native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating teen daughter of his friend - News Breakers, 19 hours ago
10 Banditry: Matawalle, two northern govs meet Niger Republic President - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
