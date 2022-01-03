Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Sylvester Oromoni: Autopsy report out, exonerates house master, others from murder
Vanguard News
- The autopsy report conducted on the corpse of late Sylvester Oromoni, alleged victim of bullying, at the Dowen College, Lagos, is out.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Sylvester Oromoni: Autopsy report exonerates house masters and the students from murder - Police
Naija Loaded:
Sylvester Oromoni: Autopsy Report Clears House Master, Others From Murder
News Break:
Sylvester Oromoni: Autopsy Report Exonerates House Masters,Students From Murder – Police
Lailas News:
Sylvester Oromoni autopsy exonerates students from murder
Tori News:
Sylvester Oromoni: Autopsy Report Exonerates House Masters And The Students From Murder - Police
More Picks
1
Thomas Tuchel set to hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku today after the striker said he was 'unhappy' at Chelsea -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
47 mins ago
2
Singer Portable abandoned me after I got pregnant for him, says lady -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
3
Gunmen kidnap former Plateau governorship aspirant, demand N50m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery not affected by Saturday fire outbreak — Management -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
5
Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Wike: This is not the Nigeria we wish ourselves -- PDP needs to rescue this country -
The Cable,
14 hours ago
9
Gombe gov swears in new acting Chief Judge -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
10
Adamawa husband, 57, arrested for stabbing 40-year-old ex-wife to death over roofing sheet -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
