Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits kill seven in Kaduna, steal motorcycles, food supplies
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that four people were killed while one was injured during an attack by bandits in Kerawa,

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Seven killed as bandits attack three Kaduna LGs The Punch:
Seven killed as bandits attack three Kaduna LGs
Kaduna: Bandits kill 5,  injure one – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Kaduna: Bandits kill 5,  injure one – The Sun Nigeria
Bandits kill eight in Kaduna communities Ripples Nigeria:
Bandits kill eight in Kaduna communities
7 killed as bandit terrorists attack Kaduna communities Daily Nigerian:
7 killed as bandit terrorists attack Kaduna communities
Insecurity: Scores Killed As Bandits Attack Three Kaduna LGs Naija News:
Insecurity: Scores Killed As Bandits Attack Three Kaduna LGs
Insecurity: Scores Killed As Bandits Attack Three Kaduna LGs News Breakers:
Insecurity: Scores Killed As Bandits Attack Three Kaduna LGs


   More Picks
1 OAP, Temi, celebrates relocating to Lagos from Canada - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Singer Portable abandoned me after I got pregnant for him, says lady - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Gunmen kidnap former Plateau governorship aspirant, demand N50m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Air Force Kill Two Notorious Bandit Leaders, Several Others In Zamfara - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
5 Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery not affected by Saturday fire outbreak — Management - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
6 After 10 years of waiting, Nigerian woman dies on Christmas Day two days after giving birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 ‘I’ll Clean Up The Dirt In Kaduna’ — Shehu Sani Joins Governorship Race - Information Nigeria, 5 hours ago
8 49-year-old native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating teen daughter of his friend - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
9 Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Gombe gov swears in new acting Chief Judge - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info