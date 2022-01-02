Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


My boyfriend ?eats me rough-rough? for over an hour after smoking weed and taking tramadol - Lady cries out on live radio (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A lady has been seen in a viral video complaining about how her boyfriend handles her in bed after smoking weed and taking tramadol.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"My boyfriend ‘eats me rough-rough’ for over an hour after smoking w33d and taking tr@madol" – Lady laments on live radio (Video) Yaba Left Online:
"My boyfriend ‘eats me rough-rough’ for over an hour after smoking w33d and taking tr@madol" – Lady laments on live radio (Video)
“My boyfriend ‘eats me rough-rough’ for over an hour after smoking w33d and taking tr@madol” – Lady laments on live radio (Video) Naija Parrot:
“My boyfriend ‘eats me rough-rough’ for over an hour after smoking w33d and taking tr@madol” – Lady laments on live radio (Video)
Salone:
SHAME !!!: My Boyfriend Bangs Me Aggressively For Over An Hour After Smoking Weed- Lady Says On Live Radio
My Boyfriend Eats Me Rough-rough For Over An Hour After Smoking Weed And Taking Tramadol -Ghanaian Lady Laments On Live Radio (Video) Tori News:
My Boyfriend Eats Me Rough-rough For Over An Hour After Smoking Weed And Taking Tramadol -Ghanaian Lady Laments On Live Radio (Video)


   More Picks
1 Pastor makes female church members strip naked, bathe them in basin during crossover service (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 OAP, Temi, celebrates relocating to Lagos from Canada - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Singer Portable abandoned me after I got pregnant for him, says lady - The Punch, 17 hours ago
4 Air Force Kill Two Notorious Bandit Leaders, Several Others In Zamfara - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
5 Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery not affected by Saturday fire outbreak — Management - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
6 Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Kwankwaso: Ganduje lost 2019 election but powerful forces imposed him on Kano - The Cable, 23 hours ago
8 Police arrest ward head, three young women over death of Abuja prince in hotel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 49-year-old native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating teen daughter of his friend - News Breakers, 21 hours ago
10 Oyetola mourns as ex-Osun military governor, Anthony Obi, dies - The Punch, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info