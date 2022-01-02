Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis

41 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Watford The Punch:
Watford 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON, says Senegal
Senegal To Report Watford To FIFA For Refusing To Release Sarr (See Details) Naija Loaded:
Senegal To Report Watford To FIFA For Refusing To Release Sarr (See Details)
AFCON 2021: Watford Fail to Release Ismalia Sarr for Senegal Not Just OK:
AFCON 2021: Watford Fail to Release Ismalia Sarr for Senegal
Senegal Accuses Watford Of Disrespect Over Release Of Sarr For AFCON The Will:
Senegal Accuses Watford Of Disrespect Over Release Of Sarr For AFCON
Senegal accuses Watford of PM News:
Senegal accuses Watford of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON - P.M. News
Watford ‘blocking’ Sarr from playing AFCON, says Senegal News Breakers:
Watford ‘blocking’ Sarr from playing AFCON, says Senegal
FSF Accuses Watford Of Hindering Sarr From Playing In AFCON Global Village Extra:
FSF Accuses Watford Of Hindering Sarr From Playing In AFCON


   More Picks
1 I can easily make your life a living hell anywhere you go outside Ghana - Burna Boy slams Shatta Wale after he said he's ready for a freestyle battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Reality TV star, Tobi Bakre and wife Anu welcome first child, a baby boy (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 2022: Don’t listen to prophets of doom, Prophet Abiara tells Nigerians - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Ghana police service say American Instagram model, Tyger Booty who was found dead in a hotel room in the country flew in from Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Anambra native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating 15-year-old girl while trying to 'cure her of Ogbanje spirit' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 41 mins ago
7 Fire guts South African parliament building in Cape Town - The Punch, 10 hours ago
8 Police arrest ward head, three young women over death of Abuja prince in hotel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 My mother doesn?t control my career, I run my own shit - Shatta Wale replies Burna Boy. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Super Sunday: Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info