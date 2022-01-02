Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu, Orders Arrest Of Security Guards For Refusal To Allow Him Enter Magodo Estate
Sahara Reporters  - According to the police spokesperson, Odumosu had visited the estate on Saturday to meet a “strategic partner” but was refused entry by some private security guards.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

