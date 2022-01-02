Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 300 level student of the Bauchi State University, Gadau, identified as Hauwa Abdullahi Shehu, has died in a fatal motor accident one month to her wedding.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

