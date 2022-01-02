Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Romelu Lukaku changes his social media bio to former club Inter Milan amid his exile from Chelsea squad after saying he was 'unhappy' with his situation
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku has changed his social media bio to list his former club Inter Milan rather than the Stamford bridge club as his employer..


The 28-year-old recently admitted he

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: Lukaku changes social media bio to Inter Milan after being dropped for Liverpool game Daily Post:
EPL: Lukaku changes social media bio to Inter Milan after being dropped for Liverpool game
See What Lukaku Did After Being Dropped For The Liverpool Game Naija Loaded:
See What Lukaku Did After Being Dropped For The Liverpool Game
Lukaku Unhappy, Changes Social Media Bio To Inter Milan News Break:
Lukaku Unhappy, Changes Social Media Bio To Inter Milan
Lukaku changes his bio to Inter Milan amid exile from Chelsea squad Lailas News:
Lukaku changes his bio to Inter Milan amid exile from Chelsea squad
Lukaku changes social media bio to Inter Milan after being dropped for Liverpool game Within Nigeria:
Lukaku changes social media bio to Inter Milan after being dropped for Liverpool game
Lukaku changes social media bio to Inter Milan after being dropped for Liverpool game Tunde Ednut:
Lukaku changes social media bio to Inter Milan after being dropped for Liverpool game
Lukaku changes social media bio to Inter Milan after being dropped for Liverpool game Edujandon:
Lukaku changes social media bio to Inter Milan after being dropped for Liverpool game
Lukaku changes social media bio to Inter Milan after being dropped for Liverpool Nigeria Breaking News:
Lukaku changes social media bio to Inter Milan after being dropped for Liverpool


   More Picks
1 Thomas Tuchel set to hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku today after the striker said he was 'unhappy' at Chelsea - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Lady accusing singer Portable of impregnating her makes a U-turn, says she was joking - The Punch, 8 hours ago
3 Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery not affected by Saturday fire outbreak — Management - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
4 Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Romelu Lukaku changes his social media bio to former club Inter Milan amid his exile from Chelsea squad after saying he was 'unhappy' with his situation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Real Madrid lose to Getafe, suffer first defeat in three months - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 88,000 AK-47 Rifles, Other Firearms Missing From Nigerian Police Custody – Audit Report - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
9 Zazoo is an overhyped song — Reality TV Star, Nina, tells Zazoo enthusiasts - Instablog 9ja, 5 hours ago
10 Teni runs off stage after gunshot sounds at Rivers event - The Punch, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info