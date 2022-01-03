Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Everton vs Brighton: Benitez under fire as Everton lose 3-2
The Punch
- Everton vs Brighton
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Global Village Extra:
Brighton Defeat Everton In Five-goal Thriller
News Breakers:
Everton vs Brighton: Benitez under fire as Everton lose 3-2
More Picks
1
Pastor makes female church members strip naked, bathe them in basin during crossover service (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
OAP, Temi, celebrates relocating to Lagos from Canada -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Ghana police service say American Instagram model, Tyger Booty who was found dead in a hotel room in the country flew in from Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Kwankwaso: Ganduje lost 2019 election but powerful forces imposed him on Kano -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
6
Police arrest ward head, three young women over death of Abuja prince in hotel -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
I don’t spend money on men anymore – BBNaija Cindy Okafor spills -
Top Naija,
19 hours ago
8
49-year-old native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating teen daughter of his friend -
News Breakers,
16 hours ago
9
My mother doesn?t control my career, I run my own shit - Shatta Wale replies Burna Boy. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
“Godfathers Removed Me As Governor For Refusing to Open Anambra Treasury for Them” – Ngige -
Naija Loaded,
14 hours ago
