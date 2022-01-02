Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘I’ll Clean Up The Dirt In Kaduna’ — Shehu Sani Joins Governorship Race
Information Nigeria  - Former senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani has stated that he will contest the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna state.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

