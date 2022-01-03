Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aregbesola vs Oyetola: You’ve seven days to settle your ‘rift’ – Islamic group issues warning
News photo Daily Post  - As the rift between the Minister of Internal Affairs, Rauf Aregbesola and the Governor of Osun State, Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola deepens, the Muslim Rights

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

MURIC Gives Aregbesola, Oyetola 7-day Ultimatum To End Fight Leadership:
MURIC Gives Aregbesola, Oyetola 7-day Ultimatum To End Fight
Religious Group Gives Aregbesola, Oyetola 7 Days To End Feud Independent:
Religious Group Gives Aregbesola, Oyetola 7 Days To End Feud
Aregbesola, Oyetola get 7 days ultimatum to end feud - P.M. News PM News:
Aregbesola, Oyetola get 7 days ultimatum to end feud - P.M. News
Islamic group gives Aregbesola, Oyetola 7 days to settle rift Republican Nigeria:
Islamic group gives Aregbesola, Oyetola 7 days to settle rift
Islamic Group Gives Aregbesola, Oyetola Seven Days To Settle Rift Global Village Extra:
Islamic Group Gives Aregbesola, Oyetola Seven Days To Settle Rift
Islamic group gives Aregbesola, Oyetola 7 days to settle rift Within Nigeria:
Islamic group gives Aregbesola, Oyetola 7 days to settle rift


   More Picks
1 Lady accusing singer Portable of impregnating her makes a U-turn, says she was joking - The Punch, 11 hours ago
2 Thomas Tuchel set to hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku today after the striker said he was 'unhappy' at Chelsea - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Zazoo is an overhyped song — Reality TV Star, Nina, tells Zazoo enthusiasts - Instablog 9ja, 8 hours ago
5 Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Romelu Lukaku changes his social media bio to former club Inter Milan amid his exile from Chelsea squad after saying he was 'unhappy' with his situation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Singer, Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz welcomes another baby boy(Video) - Correct Kid, 9 hours ago
8 Pictorial: Kanye West goes on a date with actress Julia Fox amid divorce - The Punch, 8 hours ago
9 Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 The girls you molested will soon start talking - Shatta Wale says as he reveals reason for beef with Burna Boy - Gist Reel, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info