Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing at AFCON
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Premier League club, Watford has refuted accusations from the Senegalese football federation (FSF) that they are preventing forward Ismaila Sarr from playing in the upcoming Africa Cup of

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2021 AFCON: Watford, Senegal Clash Over Ismaila Sarr Complete Sports:
2021 AFCON: Watford, Senegal Clash Over Ismaila Sarr
Senegal accuse Watford of ‘blocking’ Sarr from Afcon Vanguard News:
Senegal accuse Watford of ‘blocking’ Sarr from Afcon
Watford ‘blocking’ Sarr from playing AFCON, says Senegal News Breakers:
Watford ‘blocking’ Sarr from playing AFCON, says Senegal
FSF Accuses Watford Of Hindering Sarr From Playing In AFCON Global Village Extra:
FSF Accuses Watford Of Hindering Sarr From Playing In AFCON


   More Picks
1 Lady accusing singer Portable of impregnating her makes a U-turn, says she was joking - The Punch, 13 hours ago
2 Thomas Tuchel set to hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku today after the striker said he was 'unhappy' at Chelsea - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Zazoo is an overhyped song — Reality TV Star, Nina, tells Zazoo enthusiasts - Instablog 9ja, 10 hours ago
5 The girls you molested will soon start talking - Shatta Wale says as he reveals reason for beef with Burna Boy - Gist Reel, 14 hours ago
6 Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Romelu Lukaku changes his social media bio to former club Inter Milan amid his exile from Chelsea squad after saying he was 'unhappy' with his situation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Pictorial: Kanye West goes on a date with actress Julia Fox amid divorce - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Supreme Council for Shari’ah names Sheikh AbdurRashid as its new President - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 Wike: This is not the Nigeria we wish ourselves -- PDP needs to rescue this country - The Cable, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info