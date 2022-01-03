Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
The girls you molested will soon start talking - Shatta Wale says as he reveals reason for beef with Burna Boy
Gist Reel
- The unending fight between Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, and Nigeria's Burna Boy continues as the former reveals the reason for the feud.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“The girls you molested will soon start talking” – Shatta Wale says as he reveals reason for beef with Burna Boy
Information Nigeria:
Shatta Wale Reveals Why For Feud With Burna Boy
Gist Lovers:
“The Girls You Molested Will Soon Start Talking” – Shatta Wale Reveals Reason for His Beef With Burna Boy
Naija News:
Shatta Wale Reveals Reason For Beef With Burna Boy
Anaedo Online:
Shatta Wale Exposes Many Secrets Between Him and Burna Boy
Mp3 Bullet:
Burna Boy & Davido finally end their beef
Naija Parrot:
“The girls you molested will soon start talking” – Shatta Wale says as he reveals reason for beef with Burna Boy
News Breakers:
Shatta Wale Reveals Reason For Beef With Burna Boy
More Picks
1
Thomas Tuchel set to hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku today after the striker said he was 'unhappy' at Chelsea -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
Lady accusing singer Portable of impregnating her makes a U-turn, says she was joking -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
3
Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Zazoo is an overhyped song — Reality TV Star, Nina, tells Zazoo enthusiasts -
Instablog 9ja,
6 hours ago
5
Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Romelu Lukaku changes his social media bio to former club Inter Milan amid his exile from Chelsea squad after saying he was 'unhappy' with his situation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Pictorial: Kanye West goes on a date with actress Julia Fox amid divorce -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
8
88,000 AK-47 Rifles, Other Firearms Missing From Nigerian Police Custody – Audit Report -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
9
The girls you molested will soon start talking - Shatta Wale says as he reveals reason for beef with Burna Boy -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
10
Wike: This is not the Nigeria we wish ourselves -- PDP needs to rescue this country -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
