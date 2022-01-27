Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


After 10 years of waiting, Nigerian woman dies on Christmas Day two days after giving birth to twins
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian woman, Mrs Gloria Chiaka Aderibigbe, has died two days after giving birth to a set of twins after ten years of marriage.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

After 10 years of waiting, Nigerian woman dies on Christmas Day two days after giving birth to twins Yaba Left Online:
After 10 years of waiting, Nigerian woman dies on Christmas Day two days after giving birth to twins
Nigerian Woman Gives Birth To Twins After 18 Years Of Waiting (Photos) Igbere TV News:
Nigerian Woman Gives Birth To Twins After 18 Years Of Waiting (Photos)
God gave my family a new song – Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 18 years of waiting Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
God gave my family a new song – Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 18 years of waiting
Lady who waited for 10 years to have a child, dies two days after birthing twins Gist Reel:
Lady who waited for 10 years to have a child, dies two days after birthing twins
God gave my family a new song – Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 18 years of waiting Naija Parrot:
God gave my family a new song – Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 18 years of waiting
Nigerian woman dies on Christmas Day two days after giving birth to twins News Breakers:
Nigerian woman dies on Christmas Day two days after giving birth to twins
Nigerian Woman Appreciates God As She Gives Birth To Twins After 18 Years of Waiting Edujandon:
Nigerian Woman Appreciates God As She Gives Birth To Twins After 18 Years of Waiting
“God gave my family a new song” – Nigerian woman celebrates as she welcomes twins after 18 years of waiting Correct Kid:
“God gave my family a new song” – Nigerian woman celebrates as she welcomes twins after 18 years of waiting
God Gave My Family A New Song – Nigerian Woman Appreciates God As She Gives Birth To Twins After 18 Years of Waiting Naija on Point:
God Gave My Family A New Song – Nigerian Woman Appreciates God As She Gives Birth To Twins After 18 Years of Waiting
Heartbreakling! After 10 years Of Waiting, Nigerian Woman Dies On Christmas Day Two Days After Giving Birth To Twins Tori News:
Heartbreakling! After 10 years Of Waiting, Nigerian Woman Dies On Christmas Day Two Days After Giving Birth To Twins


   More Picks
1 OAP, Temi, celebrates relocating to Lagos from Canada - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Singer Portable abandoned me after I got pregnant for him, says lady - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Gunmen kidnap former Plateau governorship aspirant, demand N50m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Air Force Kill Two Notorious Bandit Leaders, Several Others In Zamfara - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
5 Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery not affected by Saturday fire outbreak — Management - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
6 After 10 years of waiting, Nigerian woman dies on Christmas Day two days after giving birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 ‘I’ll Clean Up The Dirt In Kaduna’ — Shehu Sani Joins Governorship Race - Information Nigeria, 5 hours ago
8 49-year-old native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating teen daughter of his friend - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
9 Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Gombe gov swears in new acting Chief Judge - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info