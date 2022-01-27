Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
After 10 years of waiting, Nigerian woman dies on Christmas Day two days after giving birth to twins
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian woman, Mrs Gloria Chiaka Aderibigbe, has died two days after giving birth to a set of twins after ten years of marriage.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
After 10 years of waiting, Nigerian woman dies on Christmas Day two days after giving birth to twins
Igbere TV News:
Nigerian Woman Gives Birth To Twins After 18 Years Of Waiting (Photos)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
God gave my family a new song – Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 18 years of waiting
Gist Reel:
Lady who waited for 10 years to have a child, dies two days after birthing twins
Naija Parrot:
God gave my family a new song – Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives birth to twins after 18 years of waiting
News Breakers:
Nigerian woman dies on Christmas Day two days after giving birth to twins
Edujandon:
Nigerian Woman Appreciates God As She Gives Birth To Twins After 18 Years of Waiting
Correct Kid:
“God gave my family a new song” – Nigerian woman celebrates as she welcomes twins after 18 years of waiting
Naija on Point:
God Gave My Family A New Song – Nigerian Woman Appreciates God As She Gives Birth To Twins After 18 Years of Waiting
Tori News:
Heartbreakling! After 10 years Of Waiting, Nigerian Woman Dies On Christmas Day Two Days After Giving Birth To Twins
