Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Victor Osimhen tells off Twitter user who criticized him for the way he uses social media
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Professional footballer, Victor Osimhen has told off a Twitter user who criticized him for the way he uses social media.

 

The footballer shared a Tweet that didn't go down well wit

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Victor Osimhen reacts to Twitter user who criticized him for the way he uses social media News Breakers:
Victor Osimhen reacts to Twitter user who criticized him for the way he uses social media
‘Na Ogun Go Punish You’: Victor Osimhen blasts troll who said his use of social media was alarming First Reports:
‘Na Ogun Go Punish You’: Victor Osimhen blasts troll who said his use of social media was alarming
Na Ogun Go Kill You - Victor Osimhen Slams Twitter User Who Criticized Him For The Way He Uses Social Media Tori News:
Na Ogun Go Kill You - Victor Osimhen Slams Twitter User Who Criticized Him For The Way He Uses Social Media


   More Picks
1 OAP, Temi, celebrates relocating to Lagos from Canada - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Singer Portable abandoned me after I got pregnant for him, says lady - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Gunmen kidnap former Plateau governorship aspirant, demand N50m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Air Force Kill Two Notorious Bandit Leaders, Several Others In Zamfara - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
5 Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery not affected by Saturday fire outbreak — Management - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
6 After 10 years of waiting, Nigerian woman dies on Christmas Day two days after giving birth to twins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 ‘I’ll Clean Up The Dirt In Kaduna’ — Shehu Sani Joins Governorship Race - Information Nigeria, 5 hours ago
8 49-year-old native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating teen daughter of his friend - News Breakers, 22 hours ago
9 Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Gombe gov swears in new acting Chief Judge - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info