Anyim pleads with Ikpeazu, party over 2023 presidency

Anyim pleads with Ikpeazu, party over 2023 presidency



A former Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has pleaded with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineAnyim pleads with Ikpeazu, party over 2023 presidencyA former Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has pleaded with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State ...



News Credibility Score: 99%