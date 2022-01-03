Actress Ini Dima-Okojie reacts after receiving heat for saying that a movie is trash

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Thomas Tuchel set to hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku today after the striker said he was 'unhappy' at Chelsea - Linda Ikeji Blog,
47 mins ago
|
2
|
Singer Portable abandoned me after I got pregnant for him, says lady - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
Gunmen kidnap former Plateau governorship aspirant, demand N50m ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery not affected by Saturday fire outbreak — Management - Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
6
|
Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
7
|
Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
|
8
|
Wike: This is not the Nigeria we wish ourselves -- PDP needs to rescue this country - The Cable,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
Gombe gov swears in new acting Chief Judge - The Punch,
17 hours ago
|
10
|
Adamawa husband, 57, arrested for stabbing 40-year-old ex-wife to death over roofing sheet - The Punch,
6 hours ago