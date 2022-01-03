Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actress Amanda Oruh has narrated how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k
Lailas News:
Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual by cousin for N500k
Gist Reel:
"How my cousin tried to use my brother for ritual because of N500k" - Actress, Amanda Oruh narrates
Instablog 9ja:
How my cousin almost used her brother for r*tual because of N500k — Actress Amanda Oruh
More Picks
1
AFCON: Only 12 players in camp 9 days to Super Eagles opener against Egypt -
Daily Trust,
24 hours ago
2
Singer Portable abandoned me after I got pregnant for him, says lady -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
After 10 years of waiting, Nigerian woman dies on Christmas Day two days after giving birth to twins -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
Gunmen kidnap former Plateau governorship aspirant, demand N50m ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery not affected by Saturday fire outbreak — Management -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
6
49-year-old native doctor arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating teen daughter of his friend -
News Breakers,
24 hours ago
7
Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Wike: This is not the Nigeria we wish ourselves -- PDP needs to rescue this country -
The Cable,
12 hours ago
10
Pictorial: Kanye West goes on a date with actress Julia Fox amid divorce -
The Punch,
42 mins ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...