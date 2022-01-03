Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Chieftain, Bisi Akande Speaks Recklessly, Wrote Nonsense In Book – Ex-Nigerian Government Secretary, Olu Falae
Sahara Reporters  - Elder statesman and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae has lambasted former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande for attacking him in his book.
Akande, in his 559-page autobiography titled “My ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Akande very reckless, wrote nonsense autobiography – Falae My Celebrity & I:
Akande very reckless, wrote nonsense autobiography – Falae
Akande Wrote Nonsense Autobiography – Falae Infotrust News:
Akande Wrote Nonsense Autobiography – Falae
Bisi Akande Wrote Nonsense, He Speaks Like A Reckless, Irresponsible Person – Olu Falae News Breakers:
Bisi Akande Wrote Nonsense, He Speaks Like A Reckless, Irresponsible Person – Olu Falae
Bisi Akande Wrote Nonsense, He Speaks Like A Reckless, Irresponsible Person – Olu Falae Naija News:
Bisi Akande Wrote Nonsense, He Speaks Like A Reckless, Irresponsible Person – Olu Falae


   More Picks
1 Thomas Tuchel set to hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku today after the striker said he was 'unhappy' at Chelsea - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Singer Portable abandoned me after I got pregnant for him, says lady - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery not affected by Saturday fire outbreak — Management - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
4 Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 88,000 AK-47 Rifles, Other Firearms Missing From Nigerian Police Custody – Audit Report - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
7 Senegal accuse Watford of refusing to release Ismaila Sarr for AFCON days after similar dispute with Nigeria over Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Lady accusing singer Portable of impregnating her makes a U-turn, says she was joking - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Zazoo is an overhyped song — Reality TV Star, Nina, tells Zazoo enthusiasts - Instablog 9ja, 3 hours ago
10 Wike: This is not the Nigeria we wish ourselves -- PDP needs to rescue this country - The Cable, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info