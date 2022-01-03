Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Seven States Register 573 New Infections – NCDC
Naija Loaded  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it registered six additional deaths from the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. The centre also recorded 573 new infections across 7 states of the federation.

2 hours ago
