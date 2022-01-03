Singer, Teni narrowly escapes alleged kidnapping attempt during her performance in Rivers State (Video)

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Nigerian singer, Teni was almost allegedly kidnapped while performing on stage in a concert held in Rivers State, according to reports by several eyewitness ... The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogNigerian singer, Teni was almost allegedly kidnapped while performing on stage in a concert held in Rivers State, according to reports by several eyewitness ...



News Credibility Score: 90%