Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Pictorial: Kanye West goes on a date with actress Julia Fox amid divorce
The Punch
- American rapper and producer, Kanye West, had been spotted on a date with actress, Julia Fox, amid his divorce plans with estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Kanye West goes on date in Miami with Actress Julia Fox
The Herald:
In Photos: Kanye West Goes On Date With Actress Julia Fox
Information Nigeria:
Kanye West Goes On A Date With Actress Julia Fox (Photos)
Pulse Nigeria:
Kanye West spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox
PM News:
Kanye West goes on a date with Julia Fox amid divorce (photos) - P.M. News
Monte Oz Live:
SEE PHOTOS: Kanye West Now Dating Actress Julia Fox?
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kanye West spotted on a date with actress Julia Fox in Miami | Ladun Liadi's Blog
1st for Credible News:
Kanye West goes on date in Miami with Actress Julia Fox
News Breakers:
Pictorial: Kanye West goes on a date with actress Julia Fox amid divorce
More Picks
1
Thomas Tuchel set to hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku today after the striker said he was 'unhappy' at Chelsea -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
Lady accusing singer Portable of impregnating her makes a U-turn, says she was joking -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
3
Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Zazoo is an overhyped song — Reality TV Star, Nina, tells Zazoo enthusiasts -
Instablog 9ja,
6 hours ago
5
Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Romelu Lukaku changes his social media bio to former club Inter Milan amid his exile from Chelsea squad after saying he was 'unhappy' with his situation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Pictorial: Kanye West goes on a date with actress Julia Fox amid divorce -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
8
88,000 AK-47 Rifles, Other Firearms Missing From Nigerian Police Custody – Audit Report -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
9
The girls you molested will soon start talking - Shatta Wale says as he reveals reason for beef with Burna Boy -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
10
Wike: This is not the Nigeria we wish ourselves -- PDP needs to rescue this country -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
