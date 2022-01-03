Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We won?t release you to Nigeria for AFCON - Al Shabab to Ighalo
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Saudi Arabia club, Al Shabab has reportedly said Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo won’t be permitted to join up with the senior national team of Nigeria for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

