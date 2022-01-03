Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin contracts COVID-19 - P.M. News
PM News  - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and would attend meetings virtually as he quarantines

7 hours ago
U.S Defence Secretary Tests Positive For Covid-19 Independent:
U.S Defence Secretary Tests Positive For Covid-19
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Tests Positive For COVID-19 The Will:
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Tests Positive For COVID-19
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for Covid-19, symptoms mild 1st for Credible News:
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tests positive for Covid-19, symptoms mild
US Defence Secretary Austin Tests Positive For Coronavirus The New Diplomat:
US Defence Secretary Austin Tests Positive For Coronavirus


