There was no attempt to kidnap Teni in Rivers state - Police
Yaba Left Online  - The Rivers state police command has said that there was no attempt to kidnap singer, Teni in Degema, Asari Toru Local Government Area of the state. Earlier today, there were reports that unknown gunmen tried to abduct the ‘case’ crooner.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

