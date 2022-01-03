Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Shehu Sani Is A Comedian, An Idle Blogger Not Fit To Govern Kaduna – APC
News photo Naija News  - Nigerian activist and one-time senator, Shehu Sani has been described as a comedian and an idle blogger for wanting to become the next Governor of Kaduna State. Naija News reports that the Kaduna All Progressive Congress, APC, in a statement issued on ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Governance not for idle bloggers, Kaduna APC tackles Shehu Sani The Punch:
2023: Governance not for idle bloggers, Kaduna APC tackles Shehu Sani
‘Governance Isn’t For Idle Bloggers’ — Kaduna APC Blasts Shehu Sani Over Governorship Ambition Information Nigeria:
‘Governance Isn’t For Idle Bloggers’ — Kaduna APC Blasts Shehu Sani Over Governorship Ambition
2023: Shehu Sani Is A Comedian, An Idle Blogger Not Fit To Govern Kaduna – APC News Breakers:
2023: Shehu Sani Is A Comedian, An Idle Blogger Not Fit To Govern Kaduna – APC
2023: Governance not for idle bloggers – APC mocks Shehu Sani Within Nigeria:
2023: Governance not for idle bloggers – APC mocks Shehu Sani


   More Picks
1 Lady accusing singer Portable of impregnating her makes a U-turn, says she was joking - The Punch, 13 hours ago
2 Thomas Tuchel set to hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku today after the striker said he was 'unhappy' at Chelsea - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Zazoo is an overhyped song — Reality TV Star, Nina, tells Zazoo enthusiasts - Instablog 9ja, 10 hours ago
5 The girls you molested will soon start talking - Shatta Wale says as he reveals reason for beef with Burna Boy - Gist Reel, 14 hours ago
6 Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Romelu Lukaku changes his social media bio to former club Inter Milan amid his exile from Chelsea squad after saying he was 'unhappy' with his situation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Pictorial: Kanye West goes on a date with actress Julia Fox amid divorce - The Punch, 10 hours ago
9 Supreme Council for Shari’ah names Sheikh AbdurRashid as its new President - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
10 Wike: This is not the Nigeria we wish ourselves -- PDP needs to rescue this country - The Cable, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info