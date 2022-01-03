Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ganduje, Badaru, Northern Coalition mourn late Tofa, describe him as outstanding statesman
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Ganduje, Badaru, Northern Coalition mourn late Tofa, describe him as outstanding statesman

KANO State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State have described the former presidential ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bashir Tofa was an outstanding democrat, Ganduje mourns The Punch:
Bashir Tofa was an outstanding democrat, Ganduje mourns
Ganduje mourns Tofa, describes him as an outstanding statesman The Sun:
Ganduje mourns Tofa, describes him as an outstanding statesman
Bashir Tofa was an outstanding democrat, Ganduje mourns News Breakers:
Bashir Tofa was an outstanding democrat, Ganduje mourns
Ganduje: Bashir Tofa was an outstanding democrat Within Nigeria:
Ganduje: Bashir Tofa was an outstanding democrat
Ganduje: Bashir Tofa was an outstanding democrat Tunde Ednut:
Ganduje: Bashir Tofa was an outstanding democrat


   More Picks
1 Lady accusing singer Portable of impregnating her makes a U-turn, says she was joking - The Punch, 14 hours ago
2 Thomas Tuchel set to hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku today after the striker said he was 'unhappy' at Chelsea - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Zazoo is an overhyped song — Reality TV Star, Nina, tells Zazoo enthusiasts - Instablog 9ja, 11 hours ago
5 Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Romelu Lukaku changes his social media bio to former club Inter Milan amid his exile from Chelsea squad after saying he was 'unhappy' with his situation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 Pictorial: Kanye West goes on a date with actress Julia Fox amid divorce - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 Wike: This is not the Nigeria we wish ourselves -- PDP needs to rescue this country - The Cable, 23 hours ago
9 COVID-19 killed 1,742 in Nigeria last year, says NCDC - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 Ex footballer JayJay Okocha and wife, Nkechi, celebrate 24th wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info