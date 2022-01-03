Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Supreme Council for Shari’ah names Sheikh AbdurRashid as its new President
News photo Vanguard News  - The Supreme Council for Shari'ah in Nigeria, SCSN has on Monday named Sheikh AbdurRashid Hadiyatullah, as its new President following the demise of Dr Ibrahim Datti Ahmad, the Council's former President.

