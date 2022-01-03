Post News
News at a Glance
Supreme Council for Shari’ah names Sheikh AbdurRashid as its new President
Vanguard News
- The Supreme Council for Shari'ah in Nigeria, SCSN has on Monday named Sheikh AbdurRashid Hadiyatullah, as its new President following the demise of Dr Ibrahim Datti Ahmad, the Council's former President.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria appoints new president
Daily Trust:
Shariah Council appoints Hadiyatullah new president
The Sun:
Supreme Council of Sharia in Nigeria appoints new president
The News:
Supreme Council for Shari’ah Names Hadiyatullah New Leader
The Street Journal:
Supreme Council For Shari’ah Names Sheikh AbdurRashid As Its New President
Global Village Extra:
Shari’ah Supreme Council Names Sheikh AbdurRashid As New President
Tunde Ednut:
Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria appoints new president
Within Nigeria:
Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria appoints new president
More Picks
1
Lady accusing singer Portable of impregnating her makes a U-turn, says she was joking -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
2
Thomas Tuchel set to hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku today after the striker said he was 'unhappy' at Chelsea -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Zazoo is an overhyped song — Reality TV Star, Nina, tells Zazoo enthusiasts -
Instablog 9ja,
10 hours ago
5
The girls you molested will soon start talking - Shatta Wale says as he reveals reason for beef with Burna Boy -
Gist Reel,
14 hours ago
6
Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Romelu Lukaku changes his social media bio to former club Inter Milan amid his exile from Chelsea squad after saying he was 'unhappy' with his situation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
Pictorial: Kanye West goes on a date with actress Julia Fox amid divorce -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
9
Supreme Council for Shari’ah names Sheikh AbdurRashid as its new President -
Vanguard News,
5 hours ago
10
Wike: This is not the Nigeria we wish ourselves -- PDP needs to rescue this country -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
