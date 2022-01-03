Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex footballer JayJay Okocha and wife, Nkechi, celebrate 24th wedding anniversary
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ex-footballer JayJay Okocha and his wife, Nkechi, are celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary today January 3. 

 

They got married in 1998 and have two children.

56 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jay-Jay Okocha Celebrates 24th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Nkechi (Photo) Naija Loaded:
Jay-Jay Okocha Celebrates 24th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Nkechi (Photo)
Jay-Jay Okocha Celebrates 24th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Nkechi (Photos) Igbere TV News:
Jay-Jay Okocha Celebrates 24th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Nkechi (Photos)
Jay Jay Okocha and wife Nkechi celebrate 24th wedding anniversary First Reports:
Jay Jay Okocha and wife Nkechi celebrate 24th wedding anniversary
JayJay Okocha And Wife, Nkechi, Celebrate 24th Wedding Anniversary Tori News:
JayJay Okocha And Wife, Nkechi, Celebrate 24th Wedding Anniversary


   More Picks
1 Thomas Tuchel set to hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku today after the striker said he was 'unhappy' at Chelsea - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Lady accusing singer Portable of impregnating her makes a U-turn, says she was joking - The Punch, 9 hours ago
3 Actress Amanda Oruh narrates how her brother was almost used for ritual in December by their cousin for N500k - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Zazoo is an overhyped song — Reality TV Star, Nina, tells Zazoo enthusiasts - Instablog 9ja, 6 hours ago
5 Bride-to-be dies in Bauchi auto crash one month to her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Romelu Lukaku changes his social media bio to former club Inter Milan amid his exile from Chelsea squad after saying he was 'unhappy' with his situation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Pictorial: Kanye West goes on a date with actress Julia Fox amid divorce - The Punch, 7 hours ago
8 88,000 AK-47 Rifles, Other Firearms Missing From Nigerian Police Custody – Audit Report - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
9 The girls you molested will soon start talking - Shatta Wale says as he reveals reason for beef with Burna Boy - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
10 Wike: This is not the Nigeria we wish ourselves -- PDP needs to rescue this country - The Cable, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info